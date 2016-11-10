Bonobos’s Andy Dunn says the election results point to the health of our democracy

Dunn points out that in a functioning democracy, the pendulum tends to swing from conservative to liberals, and back again. So while many progressive people are disappointed by the Trump victory, it’s a sign that the democratic process is working well.

“My heart believes in America, in a weird and circuitous way, *because* of how much this outcome runs counter to what I personally was hoping for, and values I hold dear,” he says, in a Medium post. “…we actually don’t want to live in an America where we always win.”