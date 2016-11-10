Morning intel: anti-Trump protests, ACLU donations, tech’s response to Trump

• Last night saw anti-Trump protests happening in New York City, San Francisco, Boston, and other major cities around the country.

• The American Civil Liberties Union told Fast Company that following Trump’s win, it has received a record number of donations totaling more than $940,000.

• Multiple tech leaders have issued statements in response to the election results, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

• Another thing on the minds of tech companies: whether Trump will demand that they hand over data on private citizens. During his campaign, Trump sided with the FBI in its encryption battle with Apple.

• In other news, Nasty Gal is reportedly filing for bankruptcy and founder Sophia Amoruso is expected to resign as executive chairwoman. This comes after multiple rounds of layoffs, Amoruso stepping down as CEO, and lawsuits from former employees.

• And ICYMI yesterday: Twitter COO Adam Bain is leaving the company. CFO Anthony Noto will step into his role, and Twitter will appoint a new CFO.