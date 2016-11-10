Trump’s victory has been good for bitcoin

Gold wasn’t the only thing to go up in value after Trump pulled off his presidential upset. Virtual currencies like bitcoin also saw gains, reports TechCrunch. Markets hate uncertainty, so investors usually turn to assets they can barter with in times of upheaval. The cryptocurrency jumped from $709 to over $737 when it became apparent Trump was going to win. However, in the 24 hours since Trump’s win, bitcoin has come down quite a bit from its Trump-upset high. It’s now hovering around $715.