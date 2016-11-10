advertisement
Here’s Mark Zuckerberg’s first public statement about Trump’s win

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Facebook CEO has sidestepped the company’s role in Trump’s victory, claims the Verge. The site says Zuckerberg tried to strike an even tone about future opportunities instead of examining that way its role as a media gateway could have affected the outcome of the election by allowing so many false stories to be shared and propagated on Facebook.

