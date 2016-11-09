Major protests against Trump presidency happening in New York City and around the country

Less than 24 hours from the time Trump was declared the victor, the protests are starting. Thousands have now taken to the streets in New York City. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow just tweeted: “They’re coming in waves. We’re up to the fourth or fifth wave now.”

Protesters are out tonight in other major cities, too. Police estimate some 10,000 people are protesting in Boston. Hundreds are out in Portland, Oregon. More than a thousand people are just now marching in front of the Twitter building on Market Street in San Francisco.