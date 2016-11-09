ACLU donations surge to record level after Trump victory

The American Civil Liberties Union has received more than 14,000 online donations since Donald Trump became the U.S. president-elect late Tuesday night. The donations totaled more than $940,000. “In terms of online donations in a single day, it far exceeds anything we’ve seen before,” said Mark Weir, the ACLU’s chief development officer.

On Wednesday, the ACLU’s website homepage featured a photo of Trump alongside the words “See you in court.” In a statement, the 96-year-old organization called some of Trump’s proposals “un-American and wrong-headed” as well as “unlawful and unconstitutional.” The statement addressed the future president directly:

President-elect Trump, as you assume the nation’s highest office, we urge you to reconsider and change course on certain campaign promises you have made. These include your plan to amass a deportation force to remove 11 million undocumented immigrants; ban the entry of Muslims into our country and aggressively surveil them; punish women for accessing abortion; reauthorize waterboarding and other forms of torture; and change our nation’s libel laws and restrict freedom of expression. … If you do not reverse course and instead endeavor to make these campaign promises a reality, you will have to contend with the full firepower of the ACLU at every step.

You can donate to the ACLU, which fights civil liberties violations through lobbying, litigation, and education, by clicking here.

[photo: Flickr user Gage Skidmore]