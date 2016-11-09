Twitter COO Adam Bain tweets he’s leaving

For Twitter, a company that has seen a steady stream of executive departures over the last few years as it’s struggled to find its business legs, the hits keep coming.

Today, COO Adam Bain, who had been at the company for six years, announced–on Twitter, of course–that he was moving on. In something of a tweetstorm, he wrote that “I have nothing but love for this unbelievable company & product,” and that “Someone who worked w me said: ‘When I wear a Twitter shirt w/the logo on chest, I feel like a superhero.’ For me, this has always been true.”