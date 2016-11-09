President Trump could block AT&T/Time Warner merger

Back in October, Donald Trump expressed his opposition to both AT&T’s planned acquisition of Time Warner and the 5-year-old Comcast/ NBC merger. “As an example of the power structure I’m fighting, AT&T is buying Time Warner and thus CNN, a deal we will not approve in my administration because it’s too much concentration of power in the hands of too few,” he said.

He also said: “Comcast’s purchase of NBC concentrated far too much power in one massive entity that is trying to tell the voters what to think and what to do. Deals like this destroy democracy and we’ll look at breaking that deal up and other deals like that. That should never, ever have been approved in the first place, they’re trying to poison the mind of the American voter.”

It’s not clear if President-elect Trump will carry through on these vows.