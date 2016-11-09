Why Amazon and Apple might have some concerns about President Trump

During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump issued a few threats to some of the country’s biggest tech giants, including Apple and Amazon . In general, they were dismissed as rhetoric designed to appeal to his audience of supporters. Now that he’s going to be the 45th president, some are wondering if President-elect Trump will follow through on these threats:

• “I’m going to get Apple to start making their computers and their iPhones on our land, not in China.”

• When Apple was locked in a fight with the FBI over law enforcement demands that it unlock the iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters, Trump sided with the feds, arguing: “Apple ought to give the security for that phone, OK? What I think you ought to do is boycott Apple until such time as they give that security number. How do you like that? I just thought of it. Boycott Apple!”

• In response to the Washington Post’s reporting of his business activities, Trump threatened back in May to pursue an antitrust probe of Post owner and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos: “He thinks I’ll go after him for antitrust. Because he’s got a huge antitrust problem because he’s controlling so much, Amazon is controlling so much of what they are doing.”

