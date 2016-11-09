How white women handed Trump the election, in three charts

Hillary Clinton would have been the first female POTUS, a potential achievement that her campaign undoubtedly believed would hand Clinton a wealth of female voters. However, voting data from Election Day is increasingly showing that despite the historical nature of her candidacy—and the numerous women who have leveled accusations of sexual assault against Trump— the president-elect was able to secure an overwhelming majority of the white female electorate.

Here’s how NBC broke that demographic down according to party, age, and religion. Notice the gulf between conservative women who voted for Trump versus those who voted for Clinton.

And because charts are fun, here’s how non-college-educated women voted, again highlighting Trump’s hold on white females…

…and again with college-educated white women.