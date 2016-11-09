500 Startups founder explodes over Trump: “If you’re not f—— pissed right now, what is wrong with you?” 

“If you’re not fucking pissed right now, what is wrong with you?” McClure said. “What is fucking wrong with you if you’re not pissed right now? We provide communication platforms for the rest of the fucking country and we are allowing shit to happen, just like the cable news networks, just like talk radio. It’s a propaganda meeting. Even if people aren’t aware of the shit that they’re being told, if they’re being told a story in fear, if they’re being told a story of ‘other,’ if they’re not understanding that people are trying to use them to get into fucking office, then yes, assholes like Trump are going to take office. And it’s our duty and our responsibility as entrepreneurs, as citizens of the fucking world, to make sure that shit does not happen. This shit will not stand, and you’ve got to fight for your rights and… stand the fuck up!”

