Post-election, therapy app gets 7X spike in sales

“Unsurprisingly, the company saw a 7x spike in sales,” a spokesperson told me. Talkspace also said it saw a “steady and slow rise in traffic” in the week prior to the elections. Many of its new users are from the New York area, but it is also seeing significant interest from red states.

On social media sites, Clinton supporters have expressed all manner of emotions from shock, to sadness and anger after their unexpected candidate’s loss. Talkspace has found that many of its users are struggling to share the news with their children.