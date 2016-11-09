JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is optimistic about our financial future despite Trump victory

While some are predicting a dire portrait of the country’s economic future under the newly elected President Donald Trump , others are keeping alive hopes for a more productive future. Among them is JP Morgan Chase’s CEO, Jamie Dimon , who in a staff memo today recognized the financial hurt that lead to a contentious election and, ultimately, Trump’s win.

“We have heard through democratic processes in both Europe and the United States the frustration that so many people have with the lack of economic opportunity and the challenges they face. We need to listen to those voices,” he writes.

In the memo, he calls for collaboration among private, public, and non-profit entities, noting that America’s strength stems from its diverse population. He also notes JP Morgan will continue to weigh in on policy debates concerning consumer financial issues. “Through your outstanding efforts, we have built a great company that will continue to thrive—as we continue to focus on helping to serve our clients and communities. We will also continue to help address the important public policy issues of the day and the underlying economic challenges throughout the world.” See the full letter here.