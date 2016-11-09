Numerous anti-Trump protests are already planned for NYC

Manhattan will be awash in protests Wednesday night as thousands of demonstrators gather for a unified cause in the wake of Donald Trump’s surprise election victory. One protest will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Columbus Circle in Midtown, which is directly across the street from Trump Tower.

A second event is planned for 6 p.m. at Union Square, where demonstrators will gather before marching up to Trump Tower. At least 8,000 people have signed up to attend that event, according to the group’s Facebook page.

In both cases, the groups say they want to send a message of inclusiveness, progressiveness, and unity in defiance of the racist and misogynistic rhetoric that fueled much of Trump’s campaign.