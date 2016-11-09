advertisement
Hillary Clinton speech live stream: Watch her first remarks since stunning election defeat

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Hillary Clinton is set to give her first public remarks since losing the U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump in a surprise defeat. Clinton called Trump to concede in the early-morning hours Wednesday, but did not give a formal concession speech. The former secretary of state is expected to address her supporters and staff from a hotel in midtown Manhattan at 10:30 a.m. ET. 

NBC News has a live-stream of the speech here. PBS NewsHour has one here

