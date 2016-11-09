Here’s how world leaders reacted to Trump’s win

#BREAKING: Chinese President #XiJinping congratulates @realDonaldTrump on winning U.S. presidential election. #election2016 pic.twitter.com/0Vv5r0qudC
— People’s Daily,China (@PDChina) November 9, 2016
Congratulations to President-Elect Donald Trump. SG will strive to keep working together with US. – LHL https://t.co/sU6nCfISfN
— Lee Hsien Loong (@leehsienloong) November 9, 2016
We appreciate the friendship you have articulated towards India during your campaign, @realDonaldTrump.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2016
The Aus Gvt congratulates President Elect Trump. With our shared, enduring national interests, our relationship will continue to be strong. pic.twitter.com/xzeIXVdKIJ
— Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) November 9, 2016
I would like to congratulate Donald Trump on being elected the next President of the United States. Full statement: https://t.co/7W2feuodUE
— Theresa May (@theresa_may) November 9, 2016
Amidst all the criticism of her, I want to say, as a woman, simply this: thank you @HillaryClinton. Your candidacy was a milestone for women
— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 9, 2016
Respect the will of the American people, Congratulating and wishing President-elect, @realDonaldTrump , all the success.
— Hamid Karzai (@KarzaiH) November 9, 2016
Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump for a well earned victory.Looking fwd to continued good relationship w/ United States&new administration
— Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) November 9, 2016
I congratulate Donald Trump on being elected the 45th President of the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/mD2lIn6L2k
— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) November 9, 2016
Letter to congratulate @realDonaldTrump & an invite to Europe for early summit to chart EU-US relations next 4 years https://t.co/1iRxFBTyNJ pic.twitter.com/t6LA1214eX
— Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) November 9, 2016
At least Richard Nixon had a solid understanding of world affairs. Manoeuvred skilfully. But morally corrupt. And collapsed in disgrace.
— Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) November 9, 2016
Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel:
There’s no country we Germans have as close a relationship with as the United States of America. Whoever rules this vast country, with its enormous economic strength, its military potential, its cultural influence, carries a responsibility which is felt all over the world.
Americans have decided that the person to carry this responsibility for the next four years is Donald Trump. Germany and America are connected by common values: democracy, freedom, respect for the law and for human dignity irrespective of origin, skin colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation or political conviction. On the basis of these values, I offer the future president of America, Donald Trump, a close working relationship.
Partnership with the USA remains a basic pillar of German foreign policy in order for us to meet the great challenges of our time: striving for economic and social wellbeing and a forward-looking climate policy, the fight against terrorism, hunger and disease, engagement for peace and freedom, in Germany, Europe and all over the world.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (by telegram):
We heard the campaign slogans when he was still a candidate which were aimed at restoring relations between Russia and the United States.
We understand that it will not be an easy path given the current state of degradation in the relations. And as I have repeatedly said, it’s not our fault that Russian-American relations are in such a poor state. But Russia wants and is ready to restore full-fledged relations with the United States.
I repeat we understand that this will be difficult, but we are ready to play our part, and do everything to return Russian-American relations to stable and sustainable development track. This would serve the interests of both the Russian and American peoples, and would have a positive effect on the general climate of global affairs given the special responsibility of Russia and the US to sustain global security.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani:
The US election results will have no impact on the policies of the Islamic Republic. Because of wrong policies, the position of America in the international community and world’s public opinion has diminished and [the US’s] growing rift with Europe and the world will exacerbate that position.
Japanese chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga:
There is no change to the fact that the Japan-US alliance is the cornerstone of Japanese diplomacy, and Japan will cooperate closely with the US for peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and the world.
Malaysian Prime minister Najib Razak
Mr Trump’s success shows that politicians should never take voters for granted. Opinion polls, and established political figures, all underestimated the strength of his support. His appeal to Americans who have been left behind – those who want to see their government more focused on their interests and welfare, and less embroiled in foreign interventions that proved to be against US interests – have won Mr Trump the White House.