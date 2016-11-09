Theranos gets sued by Walgreens for $140 million

The drugstore chain has filed a lawsuit in Delaware against Theranos for violating some of the nondisclosure and confidentiality agreements the company agreed to when it partnered with Walgreens to provide lab testing services, reports TechCrunch. Walgreens formally severed its ties with Theranos earlier this year after a federal investigation into the company’s blood testing technology. Walgreens has confirmed the lawsuit but won’t comment further on it, while Theranos put out a statement saying: