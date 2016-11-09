advertisement
The good news is you can legally get high in three more states

By Michael Grothaus

Rough election night? Well, if you need something to dull the pain, the good news is that ballots allowing for the legal recreational use of marijuana have passed in three states so far: California, Massachusetts, and Nevada, CNN reports. It’s also looking like it will pass in Maine. Smoke ’em if you got ’em.

