Donald Trump: “It’s time for us to come together as one united people”

Donald Trump will be the next president of the United States.

Hillary Clinton conceded the election to Trump around 2:40 a.m. ET Wednesday, effectively making the Trump the next president. In a speech at his headquarters in midtown Manhattan, Trump made a speech focused on unity.

“It’s time for us to come together as one united people,” Trump said. “Working together we will begin the task of rebuilding our nation.”

In a contrast to some of the language used during his campaign, Trump remarked on creating an America inclusive for people of all races and religions.

He also spoke highly of Hillary Clinton, remarking that she has worked very long and hard for our country and that we as a country owe her a debt of gratitude.

After thanking his supporters, family, and political allies, Trump ended his speech with a simple: “I love this country.”