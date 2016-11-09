Clinton campaign chair: “She is not done yet… Let’s get those votes counted!”

Hillary Clinton did not make a speech tonight but her campaign chair John Podesta came out to tell thousands of her supporters gathered at the Javits Center to go home. He said that Clinton “is not done yet.” And he made it sound as if the campaign is looking to fight to the end: “Let’s get those votes counted and let’s bring it home!” Races that remain too close to call are Alaska, Michigan, Arizona, and New Hampshire, according to the New York Times.