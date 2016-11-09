The possibility of a Trump presidency has brought Canada’s immigration site down

The possibility of a Trump presidency has quite a few people planning to relocate to Canada, so many people in fact that the country’s immigration site has gone down.

the suicide prevention hotlines are busy & canada immigration and citizenship website has crashed, now please enlighten me why is this okay? — mads ♥s amber (@stylishlester) November 9, 2016

The market is crashing, Canada’s immigration website is crashing, I’m crashing, we’re all crashing. — Gym Leader Geo ???? (@diezesq) November 9, 2016

A friend just called to say that Canada’s immigration website just crashed. Y’all. That is no good. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) November 9, 2016

As Trump’s lead grew late Tuesday evening the site went down, presumably due to a high amount of traffic from U.S. citizens considering a move. As of early Wednesday morning it remains down.