The possibility of a Trump presidency has brought Canada’s immigration site down

By Emily Price1 minute Read

The possibility of a Trump presidency has quite a few people planning to relocate to Canada, so many people in fact that the country’s immigration site has gone down.

As Trump’s lead grew late Tuesday evening the site went down, presumably due to a high amount of traffic from U.S. citizens considering a move. As of early Wednesday morning it remains down.

