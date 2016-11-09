The final hours at Javits Center were sullen for Hillary Clinton supporters

I’m writing this from the floor of the Javits Center in New York, surrounded by some seriously bummed-out Clinton supporters waiting to hear if she has lost the election to Donald Trump .

One of these people, Jennie Liburd of Brooklyn, sits with her two children asleep in her lap. And despite it all, she manages to be hopeful.

“I’m hopeful that, instead of further promoting the negativity that has been the party of his campaign, that he will have enough respect for his country to govern responsibly and that he chooses good people to lead the services that provide for people who don’t have his privilege,” she says. “It’s not a tax burden, it’s our survival. And I hope it’s a wake-up call for people, that your vote matters.”