Exit polls: Despite Trump’s “rapists” comments, Clinton won smaller share of the Hispanic vote than Obama did

One of Hillary Clinton’s key weaknesses tonight was her inability to match or top President Obama’s share of the non-white vote. Despite Donald Trump’s comment about Mexican “rapists” when he launched his campaign and the widespread belief that Clinton would overwhelmingly win the Hispanic vote, she didn’t do as well as Obama did in 2012 with that demographic. She also lost ground with African-Americans and Asian-Americans compared to Obama, per those exit polls. [Photo: Flickr user Kristopher Harris]