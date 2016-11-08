Election is referendum on Washington, D.C., say SF GOP people

Here at the GOP election watch party in downtown San Francisco you’ll hear all sorts of reasons to support Trump, but the one thing everybody here describes is a Washington, D.C., that has lost touch with the people it’s supposed to help.

“The voters in many parts of the country are fed up with this government and with politics as usual, and they are looking for change,” said San Francisco GOP spokesman Howard Epstein (see pic below). “People are looking a president who will take care of the working man, and Donald Trump is that person.”

Sally, a small (tech) business owner from Michigan, gave a similar answer. She told me the government has become so large and intrusive that it’s hard for small businesses to get things done. She said she’d like the government to allow her to manage more of the money her company brings in, so that she could treat her employees better. She cited Obamacare as an overextension of government.

At least in this room, the Clintons are seen as career politicians—part of an elite that takes care of its own, with little real regard for middle class people.