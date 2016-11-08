advertisement
People are really mad at Gary Johnson voters right now 

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

When it’s almost 11 p.m. and so many battleground states are still too close to call, emotions tend to run high. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson is only pulling about 3% in states like Florida and Ohio, but in a race this close, that’s enough to be perceived a spoiler. 

   

Of course, there’s no telling which candidate Johnson supporters would be voting for in Johnson’s absence. Not making a judgement call here. To be fair, no one expected it to be this close. 

[Photo: Flickr user Gage Skidmore]

