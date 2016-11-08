People are really mad at Gary Johnson voters right now 

When it’s almost 11 p.m. and so many battleground states are still too close to call, emotions tend to run high. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson is only pulling about 3% in states like Florida and Ohio, but in a race this close, that’s enough to be perceived a spoiler.

If only all those Johnson voters voted for Hillary ???? https://t.co/OQxUCPaBFr — Sasa Kukic (@Sasa_Kukic) November 9, 2016

Congratulations to Florida’s Gary Johnson voters on their work advancing the cause of liberty. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 9, 2016

Of course, there’s no telling which candidate Johnson supporters would be voting for in Johnson’s absence. Not making a judgement call here. To be fair, no one expected it to be this close.

