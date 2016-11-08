Excitement growing quickly at GOP Trump watch party in San Francisco

I’m at a GOP election watch party in downtown San Francisco, in the Twitter building, actually. Fox News on the big screen has just called Ohio for Trump. Claps and yells are loud in this co-working space with stone walls. Around 150 San Francisco GOP members have gathered here to watch the returns. I’ve been here only a half an hour and the mood has shifted rapidly toward optimism.

One man, Bob, is visiting from Buffalo, New York. He said he’s not surprised the race is so close tonight. After I mentioned I’m here as a journalist, he quickly dismissed me. “Good luck on your story,” he said. Another man, Rari, works here in the co-working space where I am now. “I’m feeling very uneasy,” he said, explaining he is afraid a Trump presidency will promote hate.

Andrew is another techie here supporting Trump. He’s looking sharp in a blue suit and the red cap I see dotting the room. “I’m just glad Trump is making a good showing because it’ll affect the Senate races, and that’s where it really counts.

It hasn’t gotten crazy here yet, but the energy is growing every minute as a Trump presidency becomes a real possibility.