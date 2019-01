It’s hard to pinpoint the moment that special guests at Hillary Clinton’s party at Javits Center went from happy, champagne-clinking, and celebrity mingling to worried, with dramatic exclamations of, “Oh my god, he’s going to win.”

Hundreds of Hillary fans are sipping their drinks nervously and hoping for the best, while watching the country split in two on CNN.

“I can’t sit down, I’m too antsy,” says Steven, 22, who lives in New York. “But I still have faith.”