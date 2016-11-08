Mexican peso tanks as Trump-Clinton race tightens in Florida and other battleground states

It’s closer than anyone thought. To some, that might make for an exciting election night, but financial markets hate uncertainty, and they haven’t been too thrilled with the Wild Card candidacy of Donald Trump.

In Mexico, the peso dropped more than 8% in after-hours trading Tuesday as the GOP nominee proved a far more resilient candidate than many had predicted—especially in key battleground states like Florida. As of 10 p.m. ET, news outlets were still saying the state was too close to call.

Trump has expressed hostility toward Mexico from the outset of his campaign, beginning with his infamous “they’re sending rapists” comment last year. Street Insider has more on the peso.