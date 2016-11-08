The mood in the bar at Trump Tower is cheerful as Mike Pence strolls by

The crowd in the bar at Trump Tower has been growing over the last few hours, as has the mood of the Trump supporters gathered here. When Mike Pence walked by, looking cheerful, he waved at the crowd, which streamed out to follow him a bit in the lobby.

Among his supporters were some emergency response workers and Lanita Avery, who volunteered for Trump on the phones in the basement of Trump Tower this year for two months. “He’s not a racist. He’s a family man,” she told Fast Company.

Here is how the crowd responded when Pence walked by:





The crowd at Trump Tower bar (top photo); Lanita Avery (bottom photo)

(story and photos by Anjali Mullany)