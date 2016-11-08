Crucial swing states Florida and North Carolina are way too close to call

At the of top of the hour, New York was called for Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump managed to keep Texas Republican Red. But all anyone could talk about was the unfolding drama in the nation’s too-close-to-call swing states.

The situation was especially fluid in Florida, where only a few thousand votes separate the Republican and Democrat. (Slate has a great account of the Florida back-and-forth, here.)

LATEST: NC State Board of Elections votes to extend voting by 60 minutes in two Durham County precincts. https://t.co/JG83zEkJs3 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 9, 2016

In North Carolina, several unexpected developments are in play, not the least of which is massive vote machine outages that have some precincts extending ballot hours.

Both black voter and GOP voter turnout is also down.