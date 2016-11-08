Battle of the cash bars: Trump’s party is charging a lot more for drinks than Clinton’s shindig

It’s so New York. Two competing stars throwing their own parties, complete with overpriced drinks. And so far, Republicans at Donald Trump’s party at the Hilton are paying more for their cocktails, wine, and beer than the Democrats at Hillary Clinton’s party at the Javits Center.
A bottle of beer? $10 or $11 compared to Clinton’s $8
A glass of wine or cocktail? A cool $13 as opposed to Clinton’s $8
They built a cash bar at Trump election night party– and his supporters are going to pay for it. pic.twitter.com/X18u0HieSN
— Dana Milbank (@Milbank) November 8, 2016