CNN projects Clinton wins in DE, DC, IL, MD, MA, NJ, RI; Trump will win OK, MS and TN

And the presidential results are rolling in, largely in favor of Democratic standard bearer Hillary Clinton, reports CNN.

CNN projects Clinton wins in DE, DC, IL, MD, MA, NJ, RI; and that Donald Trump will win OK, MS and TN. If you’re counting, that’s 68 electoral votes for her; 68 for him. The magic number is 270.

CNN is relying on VoteCastr, a Silicon Valley-funded team of data scientists, for its numbers. The Daily News reports: “Using a method called “predictive turnout modeling — an analysis that applies known voter behavior and patterns with fresh data about who actually did turn out to vote — the company plans to release, on a near-hourly basis, projections on how Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are faring.”