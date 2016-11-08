Trump supporter arrested in Texas for voting a second time, claimed he was “testing the system”

A man who said that he was working for Donald Trump was arrested in Texas for trying to vote more than once, reports the Washington Post. He claimed that he was “testing the system,” according to the sheriff’s office in Fort Bend County.
This is the second time this week a Trump supporter has been arrested for that violation. Last Thursday, Terri Lynn Route of Des Moines was arrested in Iowa for voting twice in the general election.
Arrest: We can confirm 1 arrested for attempting to vote a second time. Claimed he worked for Trump and was testing the system.
— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) November 9, 2016