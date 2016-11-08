Julian Assange earnestly compares criticism of WikiLeaks to McCarthyism

In an impassioned election-night defense of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange insisted he was not trying to sway the election with routine dumps of leaked emails from the DNC and John Podesta. The WikiLeaks founder said in a blog post that he was only carrying out the website’s mission—putting the public’s “right to know” over the political implications of publishing newsworthy information.

“Publishing is what we do. To withhold the publication of such information until after the election would have been to favour one of the candidates above the public’s right to know.”

Assange went on to say the harsh criticism leveled at WikiLeaks has been reminiscent of tactics used by Senator Joe McCarthy at the height of the Red Scare. Hyperbole or does he have a point? Read the full blog post here.