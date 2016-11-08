GoPro recalling its Karma drone due to power-loss issues

After a rough year that saw its stock tumble, GoPro needs some good news. So its announcement today that it is recalling thousands of its new Karma drone is definitely not what it wants.

The company decided to issue the recall after some of the drones randomly lost power during flight. There have been no injuries, the company said. Those with a Karma will have to return the device to where they bought it—either directly from GoPro or from a retailer.

“Safety is our top priority, GoPro CEO Nicholas Woodman said in a release. “A very small number of Karma owners have reported incidents of power failure during operation. We have moved quickly to recall all units of Karma and provide a full refund while we investigate the issue. We are working in close coordination with both the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Federal Aviation Administration. We are very sorry to have inconvenienced our customers and we are taking every step to make the return and refund process as easy as possible.”