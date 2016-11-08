A San Francisco judge just shut down one of Airbnb’s go-to legal arguments

A U.S. district judge has rejected Airbnb’s attempt to block a law in San Francisco that makes it illegal for the company to collect fees from hosts who do not first register their listings. The company’s argument was that its listings were protected by Section 230 of the U.S. Communications Decency Act, the same law that prevents Facebook from being liable for harmful things that other users post on the site.
Today’s ruling could spell trouble for Airbnb, which is facing off against local housing authorities across the country. The home-sharing giant has also sued Santa Monica, California, and the state of New York. Read the full story on Reuters.