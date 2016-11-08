advertisement
Colorado voting systems went down and voters were issued provisional ballots

By Daniel Terdiman1 minute Read

This is not good. According to multiple reports on Twitter, the voting system, known as SCORE, was down in some parts of the state for a little while, although it appears to be back now.

What that meant was that clerks could not process mail-in ballots and in-person voters were being asked to fill out provisional ballots. This could have been a huge snafu in an important swing state if it wasn’t resolved quickly.

