Colorado voting systems went down and voters were issued provisional ballots

This is not good. According to multiple reports on Twitter, the voting system, known as SCORE, was down in some parts of the state for a little while , although it appears to be back now.

Our voter registration system went down 29 minutes, from 2:47 p.m. to 3:16 p.m. It is back up now. We are investigating. #copolitics — Wayne Williams (@COSecofState) November 8, 2016

What that meant was that clerks could not process mail-in ballots and in-person voters were being asked to fill out provisional ballots. This could have been a huge snafu in an important swing state if it wasn’t resolved quickly.