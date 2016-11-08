CNN corrects Donald Trump over Utah voting machine problems

This afternoon, presidential candidate Donald Trump mistakingly tweeted that there were voting machine problems across the country. In the tweet, Trump cited CNN saying that Utah officials made the official report.

On the air, CNN anchor Jake Tapper said, “In fact CNN is not reporting that. The problem is problems across the county—a county—not the country as Mr. Trump tweeted. It’s the difference of an R, but kind of an important one”

Utah Lt. Governor Spencer Cox has acknowledged issues with roughly 75% of the voting machines in that county. Most of the machines are now up and running. As of Tuesday morning, roughly 50,000 voters in Washington County had yet to vote.