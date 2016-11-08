White pantsuits are white hot for voters

In the remaining hours of the 2016 election, searches for “white pantsuit” are surging as women seek an outfit to wear to vote for Hillary Clinton. The Democratic presidential nominee wore a white pantsuit when she accepted the nomination and for her last debate with Donald Trump.

Clinton’s look has inspired a slew of social fashionistas and interest in pantsuits have experienced a 460% lift in searches since January, according to e-commerce platform Lyst. White, in honor of suffragettes, is now the most popular color, ahead of black by 7%.