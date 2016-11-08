80% of early MacBook Pro buyers were men

Surprise! Men are way more likely than women to get all amped up and lay down the plastic for a new iThing when it first comes out. I have suffered from this expensive malady. New Slice Intelligence research shows 4 out of 5 people who bought the new MacBook Pro in the first five days were male. The firm says it measured the same first-buyer gender ratio at the launch of the first Apple Watch in April 2015.
Slice derives its results by extracting detailed information from hundreds of millions of aggregated and anonymized e-receipts, the company says.