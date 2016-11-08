Alphabet slows down its drone delivery program

There’s all kinds of regulatory problems getting in the way of drone delivery efforts, like that of Amazon and Alphabet ‘s Project Wing , in the United States. And that may very well be why, as Bloomberg reports today, Alphabet is said to be scaling its program way back.

When the project lead, Dave Vos, left last month, it seemed there might be trouble. Now, it appears that Alphabet is tightening its fiscal grip on Moonshots like Project Wing, and that means reducing headcount and axing a partnership with Starbucks. Things had been looking up for the program, with efforts to deliver burritos, and the Starbucks pact, in the works. Now, it seems, Project Wing may have to figure out how to get by on a lot less than its people had expected.