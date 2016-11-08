advertisement
Apple is selling “certified refurbished” iPhones for the very first time

By johnoswald1 minute Read

So what took them so long?

With no announcement or explanation, Apple has quietly started selling “certified refurbished” iPhones in its refurbished store.

It’s a first for the tech giant, which has long offered decent deals on its iPad and Macs. The deals on the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus models save consumers, on average, $100 off of the price of a new device.

Apple notes: “Before we put a refurbished Mac, iPad, iPhone, iPod, or Apple TV up for sale, it undergoes a rigorous refurbishment process to make sure it’s up to Apple’s high standards. We back it with our standard one-year limited warranty. And you have the option of purchasing AppleCare to extend your coverage further.”

Until now, consumers have had to turn to third-party sellers to get iPhones on resale.

