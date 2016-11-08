LIVE: Nevada judge is laughing at Trump lawyer who wants some early votes to not be counted

“Are they not to be counted? What are you saying?”

“What are you saying? Why are we here? You want to preserve the poll data? That is offensive to me.”

“Sit down.”

Those are just some of the statements made by Clark County Judge Gloria Sturman in Nevada today during a hearing at which Trump lawyers are requesting that some voting machines and ballots not be counted because one Las Vegas polling station stayed open until 10pm on Friday night. It’s all being broadcast live here.

In the following clip, she questions a lawyer who wants the names of poll workers in the state be made public: