A Hillary victory party is set for the intersection of President and Clinton streets in Brooklyn

Okay, let the conspiracy theories spin out of control: Some way, some how, a block party to celebrate Hillary Clinton’s historic White House run is set for where Brooklyn’s President Street meets Clinton Street. Wait. What?! I know.

It gets worse. I, your humble scribe, grew up on a street named Clinton.

Wait. What!? I know.

The party starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in Brooklyn’s Cobble Hill section. It has been in the works for months and was planned by Amanda Zinoman, a documentary film editor.

“It’s going to be Clinton between President and Carroll,” she told Gothamist. “We wanted President and Union but there’s a polling place there so we couldn’t do it.”

“It’s time for a woman,” she added. And time for a party.