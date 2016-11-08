Election night live-stream: How to watch the Trump-Clinton results if you don’t have cable

Although it’s not a voting bloc we hear much about, people without cable TV are a rapidly growing demographic, comprising some 15% of American adults, according to Pew Research. Believe it! The cord-cutter vote could actually decide this election.
If you’re one of those cable-less millions, you can of course watch the election results tonight on broadcast television—all the major networks will have wall-to-wall coverage.
If you don’t have an antenna, or even a TV, you can still watch the action on your computer: CNN is offering an unrestricted live stream of its Election Night in America coverage from 4:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. ET. Or if cable news isn’t your thing, a number of assorted live streams will also be available on YouTube. Or maybe just stick with the classics: PBS NewsHour has an election live-stream, too.