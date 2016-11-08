A ransomware attack shut down an entire Indiana county

Last week, county services in Madison County, Indiana, were essentially shut down when a ransomware attack took down county services.

According to Ars Technica, the attack didn’t affect the county’s emergency services or voting systems; however, it did take down virtually every other service, forcing county workers to do everything with pencil and paper, and some courts and offices to close.

Over the weekend, the government chose to pay the ransom requested. The malware creator that received the ransom has yet to be publicly named. The cost of ransom was covered by the county’s cyber insurance, minus the cost of the deductible.