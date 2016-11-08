advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

To help Hillary supporters deal with their angst, this company made a downloadable HRC coloring book 

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

SheKnows Media, a women’s digital media company, created this coloring book that includes pictures of Hillary Clinton riding a dragon over the White House and going to outer space. You can download it here, print the pages out, and color your way through the next few nail-biting hours. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life