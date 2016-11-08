advertisement
Pussy Riot’s anti-Trump song is blowing up on Spotify today

By John Paul Titlow1 minute Read

Happy Election Day! As Americans wait in lines at the polls and then try to resist the urge to peek at minute-by-minute news updates, many are desperate for a distraction. Here’s a popular option: Crank “Make America Great Again,” the anti-Donald Trump anthem by Russian punk rock trio Pussy Riot. The song is currently #2 on the Spotify Viral 50 chart. 

When you switch the chart filter from “global” to “United States,” the song slips to the #4 slot, suggesting that U.S. voters aren’t the only ones watching today’s election results and biting their nails. 

