Pussy Riot’s anti-Trump song is blowing up on Spotify today

Happy Election Day! As Americans wait in lines at the polls and then try to resist the urge to peek at minute-by-minute news updates, many are desperate for a distraction. Here’s a popular option: Crank “Make America Great Again,” the anti-Donald Trump anthem by Russian punk rock trio Pussy Riot. The song is currently #2 on the Spotify Viral 50 chart.
When you switch the chart filter from “global” to “United States,” the song slips to the #4 slot, suggesting that U.S. voters aren’t the only ones watching today’s election results and biting their nails.