Trumpery, equivocate, implacable: These are the top word searches of election 2016

“Trumpery,” according to famed 18th-century dictionary author Samuel Johnson , is “something fallaciously splendid; something of less value than it seems.” Who would have guessed?

“Trumpery,” along with “equivocate” and “implacable,” top modern-day dictionary Merriam-Webster’s list of the most looked-up words of this election season. Also making the cut: “apoplectic,” “bombast,” “kerfuffle,” “solipsism,” and “uxorious.”

In some cases, words spiked after major speeches or statements—Joe Biden’s use of “malarkey” at the Democratic National Convention in July, for example, or Ted Cruz’s non-endorsement of Donald Trump, in which he refused to become a “servile” puppy dog.

Now let’s just hope we all have the “stamina” to make it through this evening.