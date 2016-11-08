advertisement
Some people are waiting in epically long lines to vote

By Emily Price1 minute Read

Did you make it through the voting line in just a few minutes this morning? Count yourself lucky. Thousands of Americans have gotten stuck waiting in some tremendously long lines to cast their ballots.

In Cincinnati yesterday, Vox reports that one early voting line topped 4,000 people. The line was over a half a mile long. There were similar reports at early voting lines in North Carolina, which is a swing state this election, and in L.A.

And the lines weren’t just long for early voters. Today we’ve seen long lines in Brooklyn:

Manhattan

Pennyslvania

And more. Did you wait in a long line this morning? Share your story (and your pictures) with me on Twitter @emily.

