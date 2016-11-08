Some people are waiting in epically long lines to vote

Did you make it through the voting line in just a few minutes this morning? Count yourself lucky. Thousands of Americans have gotten stuck waiting in some tremendously long lines to cast their ballots.

In Cincinnati yesterday, Vox reports that one early voting line topped 4,000 people. The line was over a half a mile long. There were similar reports at early voting lines in North Carolina, which is a swing state this election, and in L.A.

*ALMOST* this entire line outside @NCState to vote early just before the 1pm cut off. Everyone in a good mood – pizza is coming. pic.twitter.com/mn8AoJ4NOq — Sean Gallitz (@seangallitz) November 5, 2016

NC voter obstructionists have turned democracy into an obstacle course. Indefensibly long lines for early voting. pic.twitter.com/aX9FkivOZF — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) November 5, 2016

Early voting open in LACo. Long lines in most locations. This one is NoHollywood is around the building. pic.twitter.com/JQqjolY2Lt — Kevin Takumi (@KevinTakumi) October 29, 2016

And the lines weren’t just long for early voters. Today we’ve seen long lines in Brooklyn: